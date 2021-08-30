-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Synchronoss Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%.

SNCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Roth Capital cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.53.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $58,449.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,637,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 605,061 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $7,993,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.48. 14,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,405. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $218.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.92.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

