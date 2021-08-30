Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Reduces Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.5% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.20. 412,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,581,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

