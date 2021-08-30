Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,235 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.6% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP stock traded down $1.88 on Monday, reaching $219.55. The company had a trading volume of 124,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,883. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.95. The company has a market capitalization of $143.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.68.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

