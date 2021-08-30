Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 5.5% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $700,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $380.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,473,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,173,441. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $376.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

