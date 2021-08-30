Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 4,936 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.8% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $48,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,154,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

