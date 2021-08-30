Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Purchases 142 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $99.04. The company had a trading volume of 402,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,295,798. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.56. The company has a market capitalization of $191.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist increased their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

