BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 98,797 shares.The stock last traded at $86.15 and had previously closed at $85.51.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on BRP from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.34.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 10.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in BRP by 17.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,814,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,549,000 after buying an additional 868,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in BRP by 11.2% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 646,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,717,000 after buying an additional 65,143 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in BRP by 13.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 618,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,625,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BRP by 40.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,912,000 after buying an additional 158,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

