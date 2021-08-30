Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Down 40.8% in August

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 149,900 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the July 29th total of 253,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTV. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 824.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 635,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 2.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSTV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.86. 1,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,132. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.19. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.