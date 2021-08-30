Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Short Interest Update

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the July 29th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PIRS shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $11,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,830,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 856,793 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIRS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 212,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,944. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.74. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $335.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.26% and a negative net margin of 205.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

