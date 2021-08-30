Traders Buy High Volume of Rackspace Technology Call Options (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 11,601 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 764% compared to the average volume of 1,343 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 122,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,019. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of -10.42. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $552,452.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,613 shares of company stock worth $835,364. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXT. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $13,832,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.12.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.