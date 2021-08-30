J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $4.58 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $227.00. 17,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,662. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $228.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.01.

