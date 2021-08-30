J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $429.74. 2,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,806. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $408.64. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.18 and a one year high of $425.46.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.