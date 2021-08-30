Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.29 Million

Equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will post sales of $261.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.80 million and the lowest is $260.20 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted sales of $237.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,690 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,479,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,357,000 after buying an additional 26,141 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after buying an additional 1,251,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBH stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $57.24. 3,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,038. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $60.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.40.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

