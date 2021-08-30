Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.29 Million

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will post sales of $261.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.80 million and the lowest is $260.20 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted sales of $237.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,690 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,479,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,357,000 after buying an additional 26,141 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after buying an additional 1,251,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBH stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $57.24. 3,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,038. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $60.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.40.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.