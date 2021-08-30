The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) to post sales of $25.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Lion Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.30 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lion Electric will report full-year sales of $83.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.90 million to $91.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $290.33 million, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $358.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Lion Electric.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEV. National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Vertical Research lowered shares of The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

LEV stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.21. 22,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,243. The Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,720,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,696,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,527,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in The Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,000. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

