J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,004 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 105,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after buying an additional 24,620 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 175,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,242,000 after buying an additional 11,257 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 766.5% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 23,515 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $116.17. The stock had a trading volume of 104,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,861. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.84. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

