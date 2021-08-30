$6.44 EPS Expected for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will post $6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.04. Avis Budget Group reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 469.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year earnings of $11.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $14.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $9.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avis Budget Group.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $4.69. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%.

CAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

NASDAQ:CAR traded down $1.26 on Monday, reaching $89.74. The stock had a trading volume of 26,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.85. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $95.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avis Budget Group (CAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.