Analysts Expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.78 Billion

Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will post sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.91 billion and the lowest is $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $4.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $19.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.46 billion to $19.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $21.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.84 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.82. 11,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.61. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $75.60.

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,632 shares of company stock worth $6,170,977. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

