MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $27.96 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $27,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

AMGN stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.93. 62,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.01. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

