Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will report earnings per share of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Apple posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,583,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,201,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $151.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

