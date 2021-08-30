Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 691.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,693,000 after buying an additional 1,594,312 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 300,879.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,640,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,138,000 after buying an additional 1,639,792 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,967,000 after buying an additional 331,483 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,880,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,202,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,819,000 after buying an additional 225,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWY stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.14. 101,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,601,498. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.53. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

