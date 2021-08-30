Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 22.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 446,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,363,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,360,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 689.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 66,224 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.28. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,579. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $61.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.17.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.