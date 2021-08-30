Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Short Interest Up 30.7% in August

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 514,100 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the July 29th total of 393,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cardinal Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.29 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Shares of CRLFF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,152. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.