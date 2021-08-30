Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Has $10.55 Million Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International comprises 0.5% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $10,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $666,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,586.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $707,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,779 shares in the company, valued at $10,845,728.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,295 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,954. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

NYSE QSR traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.99. 38,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,403. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $71.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

