FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 2,090 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,253,000 after purchasing an additional 571,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after purchasing an additional 546,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,435,000 after buying an additional 402,230 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $138,664,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $102,261,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $363.16. 16,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $371.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $401.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

