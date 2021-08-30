Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Has $27.22 Million Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lessened its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,835 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 719,551 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for about 1.3% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned about 0.05% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $27,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CM stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.79. The company had a trading volume of 11,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,904. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $72.07 and a 12 month high of $121.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.69. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.1561 dividend. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on CM. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.63.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

