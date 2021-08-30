Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives $112.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.69.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Cleveland Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

MU traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $73.39. 687,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,132,529. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,682 shares of company stock worth $12,082,346. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,267,000 after purchasing an additional 201,972 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Micron Technology by 24.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,454,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

