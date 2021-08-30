MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in BlackRock by 1,218.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,921,000 after acquiring an additional 50,159 shares during the period. Summitry LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,298,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Castellan Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

BLK stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $952.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,368. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $891.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $955.13. The company has a market capitalization of $144.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

