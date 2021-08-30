General American Investors Co. Inc. Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,164 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $99.02. 398,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,295,798. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.56. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

