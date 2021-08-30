PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 595,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 7,587,980 shares.The stock last traded at $285.73 and had previously closed at $278.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

Get PayPal alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $337.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Amundi purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 3,435.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,637,000 after buying an additional 1,467,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $311,152,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.