PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 595,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 7,587,980 shares.The stock last traded at $285.73 and had previously closed at $278.33.
Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $337.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16.
In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Amundi purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 3,435.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,637,000 after buying an additional 1,467,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $311,152,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PayPal Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYPL)
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
