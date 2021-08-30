Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Has $367.59 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,645,897 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000,598 shares during the period. The Bank of Nova Scotia comprises about 17.7% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $367,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

NYSE:BNS traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.52. The stock had a trading volume of 38,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,266. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7095 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.