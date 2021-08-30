BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) and Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Head-To-Head Analysis

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) and Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BTRS and Recruiter.com Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTRS N/A N/A -$4.45 million ($0.68) -16.21 Recruiter.com Group $8.50 million 6.41 -$17.04 million N/A N/A

BTRS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Recruiter.com Group.

Profitability

This table compares BTRS and Recruiter.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTRS N/A -23.07% -11.26% Recruiter.com Group -78.75% N/A -125.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.0% of BTRS shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

BTRS has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -1.4, indicating that its stock price is 240% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BTRS and Recruiter.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTRS 0 1 8 0 2.89 Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

BTRS presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.34%. Given BTRS’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BTRS is more favorable than Recruiter.com Group.

Summary

BTRS beats Recruiter.com Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. engages in the operation of on-demand recruiting platform. Its solutions include professional hiring, recruiters on demand, recruiters training program, and healthcare recruiting. The company was founded by Michael Jay Solomon, Ashley Saddul, and Miles Jennings on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

