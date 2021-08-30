Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vermilion Energy (VET)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET):

8/17/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$10.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.25 to C$11.75. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Vermilion Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

8/4/2021 – Vermilion Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

8/3/2021 – Vermilion Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

7/27/2021 – Vermilion Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

7/24/2021 – Vermilion Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

7/15/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of VET traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 53,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,853. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 61.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 42.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 48,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 40.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 392,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 113,138 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 52.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 16.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

