Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Update

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of REEMF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.29. 51,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,953. The company has a market capitalization of $134.63 million, a PE ratio of -32.25 and a beta of -0.72. Rare Element Resources has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06.

Get Rare Element Resources alerts:

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.