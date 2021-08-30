Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Short Interest Update

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Pollard Banknote stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.86. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,440. Pollard Banknote has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $53.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

