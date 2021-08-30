Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Down 46.5% in August

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the July 29th total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 912,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of POAHY stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $10.11. 461,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,883. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.64. Porsche Automobil has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $12.37.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.171 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Porsche Automobil’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. Porsche Automobil’s payout ratio is presently 17.35%.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment comprises Porsche SE’s holding operations and contains the investments in Volkswagen AG and INRIX Inc together with other additional investments.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.