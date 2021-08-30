MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 4,761 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,459 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $35,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock worth $27,956,684. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $250.02. 123,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,458,467. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $143.38 and a 1-year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.