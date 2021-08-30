MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 82,720 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 680,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $69,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nkcfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,447. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $107.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

