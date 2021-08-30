Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 39,150 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after buying an additional 53,082 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 26.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after buying an additional 433,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $22.31. 60,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,814,508. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.