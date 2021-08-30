Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) will report sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.34 billion. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year sales of $4.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.01 by 0.20.

EDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.38.

Shares of NYSE:EDR traded up 0.52 on Wednesday, reaching 25.67. 24,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,756. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 22.02 and a fifty-two week high of 33.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

In related news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.11, for a total value of 101,419.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately 100,080.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 33,246 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total transaction of 964,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately 951,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

