DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will report sales of $220.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.00 million and the highest is $227.58 million. DraftKings posted sales of $132.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DraftKings.

Several research analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

DKNG traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.64. 555,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,273,672. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.71.

In other news, Director Hany M. Nada sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $13,502,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Salter sold 31,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,873,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,969,661 shares of company stock worth $204,640,925 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in DraftKings by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

