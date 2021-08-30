Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Brokerages expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.20). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a negative net margin of 1,067.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

In other news, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $719,746.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,442 shares in the company, valued at $27,384,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $322,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,775.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,383 shares of company stock worth $1,295,005 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 46.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 16.17 and a quick ratio of 16.17. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $938.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

