International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Sold by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC cut its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,135 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,957 shares during the quarter. International Bancshares accounts for 8.1% of Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Tamar Securities LLC owned approximately 0.77% of International Bancshares worth $20,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 103,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 131,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBOC traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.88. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

