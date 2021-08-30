Tamar Securities LLC Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tamar Securities LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,803 shares during the period. Intel comprises 2.3% of Tamar Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.96. 523,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,855,719. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $218.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

