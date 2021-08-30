Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 9,580 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 5.0% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 67,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 304,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,200,000 after buying an additional 13,047 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $82.69. The company had a trading volume of 40,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,886. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

