Salomon & Ludwin LLC Acquires 381 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.23. The stock had a trading volume of 58,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,168. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.02. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.