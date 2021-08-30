Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Down 57.8% in August

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the July 29th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Optical Cable stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Optical Cable as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 19,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,407. The company has a market cap of $26.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 0.59. Optical Cable has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $15.74 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Optical Cable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Optical Cable Company Profile

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market. Its product offerings include designs for uses ranging from enterprise networks, datacenters, residential and campus installations to customized products for specialty applications and harsh environments, including military, industrial, mining, petrochemical, wireless carrier, and broadcast applications.

