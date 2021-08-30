First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Short Interest Update

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the July 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Farley Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.1% of Farley Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Farley Capital L.P. owned 1.88% of First Seacoast Bancorp worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Get First Seacoast Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FSEA remained flat at $$9.80 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.