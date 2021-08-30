CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the July 29th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBCP traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,796. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $31.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.2292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

