4,657 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Acquired by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 32.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 102.7% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after buying an additional 65,632 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,659,000 after buying an additional 460,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 178.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,561,000 after buying an additional 130,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,534. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $172.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

