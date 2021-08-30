Analysts Anticipate DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Brokerages expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) to report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.22). DiaMedica Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DiaMedica Therapeutics.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

In related news, Director Richard D. Pilnik acquired 15,000 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. bought 20,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $62,794.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 40,322 shares of company stock valued at $127,545 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAC. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMAC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,752. The firm has a market cap of $75.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.